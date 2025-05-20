Peggy Pleines Growth Strategist and Decisions Expert

At Zoomark 2025, the Ladybird Excellence Global Award honors brands that turn values into value, strategy into impact, and ideas into global movements.

- Peggy I. PleinesNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- A new era of leadership is reshaping the pet care industry -and it took the global stage this week at Zoomark 2025. Six trailblazing companies were awarded the Ladybird Excellence Global Award , a prestigious recognition created by Peggy I. Pleines, global growth strategist and high-stakes decision expert. These aren't just companies. They are category creators, movement builders, and conscious innovators setting a new global standard.“Decision-making is our ultimate superpower. When done boldly and with purpose, it changes everything,” says Pleines.“The Ladybird Excellence Award celebrates those rare companies who lead with vision, courage, and deep clarity."Here are the bold brands shaping the future of pet care:🇮🇹 United Pets | Adaptability & ResilienceConstantino Psilogenis, FounderBorn in Milan, United Pets has spent 25 years proving that pet products can be both functional and beautiful. Design-led and driven by purpose, the brand quickly became a cult favorite across Europe.When the pandemic struck, United Pets didn't just react-they reinvented. A swift pivot to direct-to-consumer preserved margins, empowered retailers, and enhanced brand control. With the launch of their City Life collection and a B Corp journey underway, United Pets is defining what modern pet lifestyle looks like.Quote:“Don't overthink. Don't go solo. Decide once. Move forward.” - Constantino PsilogenisPeggy I. Pleines:“They don't just respond to change-they design it.”🌍 Pet Buddy Group | Strategy & Decision-MakingElisha McCullar, COOFrom Thrive to Nutrolin to Little BigPaw, Pet Buddy Group unites premium European brands under one strategic umbrella. Their approach? Multi-brand, multi-market, multi-channel-but with laser-focused clarity.Known for fast, values-based decisions, their crisis playbook is simple: 5 minutes to define the issue, 55 to solve it.Quote:“Observe, evaluate, connect. Trust your gut-but root it in knowledge.” - Elisha McCullarPeggy I. Pleines:“These are the leaders reshaping pet care through courage, strategy, and soul.”🇨🇭 SWISSCOWERS| Innovation & SustainabilityDr. Dante Scherrer & Claudio SteinerSay cheese-SWISSCOWERSjust redefined the dog chew. Made in traditional Swiss dairies with local milk, this lactose-free, 60% protein treat introduced a new product category rooted in Alpine authenticity.Nine months of failed prototypes didn't stop them. Belief and precision did the rest.Quote:“Why chew on Himalayan myths when we have cows with names?” - Dr. Dante ScherrerPeggy I. Pleines:“These winners don't follow markets-they shape them.”🇬🇧 Bugalugs | Innovation & Customer CentricityJonathan Collin, Sales Director – Lakeland CosmeticsBugalugs turned the grooming aisle on its head. Made in the UK with vegan, cruelty-free formulas and Lake District water, their products are fast, functional, and beloved by modern pet parents.The brand's real secret? Listening. Feedback becomes fuel for innovation.Quote:“We don't just sell grooming-we build trust. And we do it as a team.” - Jonathan CollinPeggy I. Pleines:“Bugalugs proves that when you truly listen, innovation becomes inevitable.”🇿🇦 Montego Pet Nutrition | Ethical & Sustainable Business LeadershipWilfred Cawood, Marketing ExecutiveFrom the Karoo to the world, Montego delivers premium pet food with purpose. Their Springbok treats, made from sustainably sourced antelope off-cuts, reduce waste and uplift local communities.In 2025 alone: 58 new SKUs, solar-powered facilities, and cutting-edge water systems.Quote:“Progress with purpose.” - Wilfred CawoodPeggy I. Pleines:“They choose impact over ego and purpose over shortcuts.”🇬🇧 Buddy Care | Innovation & AdaptabilityLewis Ames, FounderWhat started with a cat named Nala_Station_Cat became Buddy Care: a clean, Gen Z-favorite grooming brand built with cosmetic-grade R&D and heart.During COVID, Buddy Care didn't just survive-they launched. Made in the UK, vegan, and cruelty-free, their products are already cult classics.Quote:“I just do it. I go with what is-head and heart aligned.” - Lewis AmesPeggy I. Pleines:“These winners aren't chasing trends-they're building the future.”About Peggy I. PleinesPeggy I. Pleines is a renowned global growth strategist and expert in high-stakes decision-making. With over two decades of experience scaling businesses across continents, Peggy is the trusted advisor behind some of the pet industry's most pivotal transformations.She is also a devoted dog lover and a gifted dog intuitive, known for her deep connection to animals and her belief that dogs often mirror the clarity and courage required in business. Peggy's keynote speeches-centered on“Decision as Our Ultimate Superpower”-are famous for blending strategic insight with powerful canine metaphors that leave audiences inspired and ready to lead with intention.Known for her ability to turn complexity into clarity, she guides brands to act decisively, grow sustainably, and lead with conviction. Her mission is clear: to amplify the impact of courageous, values-driven brands worldwide.“If these brands are rocket ships, I'm the launchpad. My job is to help them take off-and stay in orbit.”About the Ladybird Excellence Global AwardThe Ladybird Excellence Award isn't just a badge of honor. It's a global movement. Created to spotlight companies who lead with ethics, clarity, and innovation, the award recognizes those who set trends instead of following them.It champions transformation, bold thinking, and business done with soul.Bold decisions shape destiny. The next one could be yours.Learn more: ... | |

