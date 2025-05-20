Personal Secretary, Adviser To Mexico City's Mayor Murdered In Attack

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Mexico City: Two close collaborators of Mexico City Mayor Clara Brugada were murdered in an attack on Tuesday morning her personal secretary Ximena Guzman and her adviser Jose Munoz.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum confirmed the information in her usual daily press conference from the National Palace.

"We are going to get to the bottom of this situation and that there is justice," said the Mexican president, noting that the government of Mexico has sent condolences to the families of the fatal victims.

The attack occurred in a central part of Mexico City, and the alleged murderers were riding a motorcycle.

Personnel from the Secretariat of Citizen Security and the Attorney General's Office of Mexico City are conducting investigations to determine the motive for the attack.

The president said that the Secretary (Minister) of Security and Citizen Protection, Omar Garcia Harfuch, has issued instructions so that the government of Mexico City has all the support of the National Intelligence Center to get to the bottom of the homicide.