Minister Of Communications Receives 2025 Arab Digital Economy Award In UAE

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Dubai: Minister of Communications and Information Technology HE Mohammed bin Ali bin Mohammed Al Mannai received the 2025 Arab Digital Economy Award in the "National Digital Policies" category, during a ceremony held as part of the Seamless Middle East 2025 Digital Economy Conference and Exhibition.



This recognition highlights the pivotal role played by the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology and professionals in Qatar's tech sector in advancing the digital economy. It also reflects the Ministry's efforts in supporting national policies and launching strategic initiatives aimed at building a diversified and resilient digital economy that fosters new growth and investment opportunities while empowering SMEs and entrepreneurs to leverage modern technologies.



On this occasion, HE Mohammed bin Ali Al Mannai expressed his appreciation for the recognition, emphasizing that the award is a testament to Qatar's commitment to establishing the digital economy as a cornerstone for sustainable development and enhancing the country's regional and global competitiveness.



His Excellency added that this achievement would not have been possible without the wise leadership of HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani as well as the effective collaboration between government entities and the private sector.



The conference also witnessed the launch of the Arab Federation for Digital Economy's Strategic Plan 2025-2030, which serves as a comprehensive institutional framework aimed at supporting efforts to enhance Arab digital integration and develop digital infrastructure in the region.



The plan also seeks to stimulate investment in smart digital solutions. Additionally, a number of international strategic partnerships were announced during the event, including collaboration with the People's Republic of China in the fields of digital economy.