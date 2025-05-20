Death Toll In Russian Shelling Of Sumy Region Rises To Two

MENAFN - UkrinForm) In Sumy region, the number of fatalities from a Russian shelling attack on Yunakivka community has increased to two.

According to Ukrinform, the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office reported the update via Telegram .

“According to the investigation, on May 20, 2025, around 20:00, a man discovered the body of his 59-year-old wife in their garden in Yunakivka community of Sumy district,” the statement reads.

Preliminary data indicates the woman was killed as a result of the enemy shelling.

Prosecutors, in coordination with other law enforcement agencies, are documenting the aftermath of the attack.

Under the procedural guidance of the Sumy District Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation is underway for the commission of war crimes resulting in death (Part 2, Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The investigation is being conducted by detectives from the Sumy District Police Department.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, a 33-year-old man was killed earlier on May 20 in the same community as a result of Russian shelling.