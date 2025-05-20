Zelensky, Macron Discuss Defense Cooperation, Weapons Production In Ukraine
As reported by Ukrinform, the Office of the President of Ukraine confirmed the discussion.
“The leaders continued preparing decisions within the Coalition of the Willing. According to the President of Ukraine, everything is becoming more practical,” the statement reads.
The conversation included discussions on military aid, bilateral defense cooperation, and the development of domestic arms production in Ukraine.
Special attention was given to relations and coordination with the United States.
“President Zelensky emphasized the importance of maintaining a shared vision and readiness to act together, and he thanked France for its continued support,” the Presidential Office added.Read also: Zelensky , Merz discuss just peace, Ukraine's post-war reconstructio
As previously reported, Zelensky also discussed potential steps toward a ceasefire and lasting peace in a conversation with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.
Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine
