War Update: 129 Clashes On Frontline, Pokrovsk Sector Remains Hottest Spot

According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook in its 22:00 situation update on Tuesday, May 20.

“Since the beginning of the day, there have been 129 combat engagements. The enemy launched one missile strike and 57 airstrikes, using one missile and 78 guided aerial bombs. It also deployed 984 kamikaze drones and carried out more than 3,500 shellings of settlements and our troop positions,” the post reads.

In the Kharkiv sector , Ukrainian forces repelled two enemy attacks toward Stroivka and near Vovchansk.

In the Lyman sector , Ukrainian defenders repelled 24 assaults near Kopanky, Ridkodub, Novyi Myr, Hrekivka, Zelena Dolyna, Yampolivka, and Torske. Eight battles are still ongoing.

In the Siversk sector , Russians attempted an assault near Bilohorivka, without success.

In the Kramatorsk sector , Ukrainian defenders repelled six attacks near Chasiv Yar, Kurdiumivka, and toward Predtechyne and Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk sector , Russians conducted 10 assaults near Druzhba, Petrivka, and Toretsk. All were repelled.

In the Pokrovsk sector , Russian forces launched 37 offensive actions near Yablunivka, Novooleksiivka, Malynivka, Shevchenko Pershe, Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Zvirove, Udachne, Novoserhiivka, Troitske, Kotliarivka, and Andriivka. Four clashes are still ongoing. According to preliminary estimates, today in this sector Ukrainian defenders eliminated 144 enemy troops and wounded 155. They also destroyed one armored combat vehicle, three vehicles, five motorcycles, a quad bike, 11 UAVs, and a UAV control antenna.

In th e Novopavlivka sector , Ukrainian forces repelled 22 attacks near Vilne Pole, Pryvilne, Zelene Pole, Kostiantynopil, Bahatyr, Burlatske, Vesele, and toward Odradne. Fighting is ongoing in four locations.

In the Orikhiv secto r, the enemy attempted two assaults near Novoandriivka and Mali Shcherbaky but failed.

In the Kursk sector , Ukrainian defenders repelled 13 assaults. Russians launched 13 airstrikes with 23 guided aerial bombs and carried out 213 artillery shellings, including three MLRS strikes.

In the Kupiansk, Huliaipole, and Prydniprovske sectors , the enemy conducted no active assaults.

“Today, we recognize the soldiers of the 117th Separate Territorial Defense Brigade, the 128th Separate Mountain Assault Zakarpattia Brigade, and the 140th Separate Reconnaissance Battalion of the Ukrainian Navy Marine Corps for their effective resistance,” the General Staff concluded.

