U.S. Waiting For Russia's Ceasefire Proposals Rubio

MENAFN - UkrinForm) U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that Russia must formulate its conditions for a ceasefire in Ukraine, which would open the door for broader negotiations.

He made this statement during the Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing, according to Ukrinform, citing Politico .

“It's our understanding that the Russians are going to write up terms for what they would require in order to reach a ceasefire that then would allow broader negotiations. We await those terms and then we'll have a much better understanding about Mr. Putin's calculation once we see what those terms look like,” Rubio said.

The publication notes that this statement indicates the Trump administration is in no hurry to change its policy toward Moscow, despite pressure from Congress and European allies. While many European officials and U.S. lawmakers believe Putin is trying to buy time, the White House is maintaining a cautious approach.

“He wants to preserve as long as he possibly can the opportunity to influence both sides towards peace,” Rubio said of Trump, adding:“the minute you do certain things you lose influence with one of the sides of the conflict”.

As reported by Ukrinform, Trump said following a phone call with Putin on Monday that Ukraine and Russia must immediately begin negotiations on a ceasefire and the end of the war.

Photo: Official State Department