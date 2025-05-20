Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ukrainian Producer Yatsenko Awarded France's Order Of Arts And Letters

2025-05-20 07:07:57
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian film producer and Armed Forces veteran Volodymyr Yatsenko has been awarded the Order of Arts and Letters, one of France's highest honors in the field of culture, during the Cannes Film Market (Marché du Film).

The award was presented by Olivier Henrard, Executive Director of France's National Center of Cinema (CNC), Ukrinform reports, citing Ukraine's Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications .

Yatsenko is one of Ukraine's leading film producers, known for works such as "You Are the Universe," "The Wild Fields," "Homeward," "Atlantis," "Luxembourg, Luxembourg," and others.

This year, he was also selected for the Producers on the Move program by European Film Promotion, having been nominated by the Ukrainian Institute.

The Order of Arts and Letters was established by the French Ministry of Culture in 1957. It is awarded to individuals who have made significant contributions to the arts or literature, or to the promotion of these fields in France and around the world.

Photo: Eric Bonte

