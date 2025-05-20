403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
EU Officially Announces Lifting Of Economic Sanctions On Syria
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, May 20 (KUNA) -- President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen welcomed on Tuesday the EU's decision to lift the economic sanctions imposed on Syria, describing it as an important step toward supporting the country's recovery path.
In a post on X, von der Leyen stated: "I welcome the decision to lift economic sanctions on Syria, the path to recovery is still long but Europe is ready to work with Syria along the way, we want to be partners in Syria's growth, alongside our allies in the region and beyond, reconciliation is the first, crucial step towards reconstruction."
Earlier, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, officially announced that the Union had decided to lift its economic sanctions on Syria, in a move aimed at supporting the Syrian people and helping them rebuild their country.
Kallas said in a post on X "Today, we took the decision to lift our economic sanctions on Syria. We want to help the Syrian people rebuild a new, inclusive, and peaceful Syria."
She added that the European Union has always stood by the Syrian people throughout the past fourteen years and emphasized that this support will continue in the future.
In the same context, President of the European Council Antonio Costa also welcomed the decision, saying
"I welcome today's EU decision to lift economic sanctions on Syria. It shows that the EU continues to stand with the Syrian people, as we did in the past and will continue to do in the future."
He added, "As I conveyed to interim President of Syria, Ahmed Al-Sharaa, in March, we are committed to supporting a peaceful and inclusive, Syrian-led and Syrian-owned transition to help build a better future for all Syrians." (end)
arn
In a post on X, von der Leyen stated: "I welcome the decision to lift economic sanctions on Syria, the path to recovery is still long but Europe is ready to work with Syria along the way, we want to be partners in Syria's growth, alongside our allies in the region and beyond, reconciliation is the first, crucial step towards reconstruction."
Earlier, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, officially announced that the Union had decided to lift its economic sanctions on Syria, in a move aimed at supporting the Syrian people and helping them rebuild their country.
Kallas said in a post on X "Today, we took the decision to lift our economic sanctions on Syria. We want to help the Syrian people rebuild a new, inclusive, and peaceful Syria."
She added that the European Union has always stood by the Syrian people throughout the past fourteen years and emphasized that this support will continue in the future.
In the same context, President of the European Council Antonio Costa also welcomed the decision, saying
"I welcome today's EU decision to lift economic sanctions on Syria. It shows that the EU continues to stand with the Syrian people, as we did in the past and will continue to do in the future."
He added, "As I conveyed to interim President of Syria, Ahmed Al-Sharaa, in March, we are committed to supporting a peaceful and inclusive, Syrian-led and Syrian-owned transition to help build a better future for all Syrians." (end)
arn
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTCC Exchange Brings Crypto's Elite Influencers Together For Exclusive TOKEN2049 Yacht Experience
- Whale.Io Sets Sail For Token2049 Dubai As Wristband Sponsor, Gearing Up For $WHALE Token Launch
- Reppo Releases Whitepaper To Usher AI Builders In The Era Of Vibe Investing
- QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Rizenet/T-Rize Partnered With Hashlock To Conduct A Security Audit Of Their Governance Token Smart Contracts.
- Strategel Wealth Society Introduces Intelligent Tool Backed By Benjamin Caldwell
CommentsNo comment