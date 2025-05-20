Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Chelsea In Bloom '25: Free Flower Festival Returns With A Fashion Theme In London


2025-05-20 07:05:25
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Nusaiba Bin Shaiba
LONDON, May 20 (KUNA) -- Dozens of floral installations take over the streets of Chelsea and Belgravia this spring, Shops, restaurants, and hotels each display their own take on the theme, created by professional florists.
There are huge sculptures, made entirely of flowers.
Floral festival Chelsea in Bloom is back for its 20th year, and this time the theme is "Flowers in Fashion".
Belgravia in Bloom 10th Flower Festival theme for this year is "Through Seasons".
It will translate as blooming lovely homages to iconic fashion moments, legendary designers and London's creative scene dotted around the area.
Last year, 109 local businesses took part while this year their number increased to more than 115 businesses.
Cadogan Company organizes the festival, in association with the Royal Horticultural Society. (end)
