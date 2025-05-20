403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Arab, Islamic Ministerial Cmte Welcomes Remarks By UK, France, Canada On Gaza
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, May 20 (KUNA) -- The Ministerial Committee appointed by the extraordinary joint Arab-Islamic summit on Gaza welcomed on Tuesday the joint statement issued by the UK, France, and Canada on the situation in Gaza and the West Bank, calling for an end to the war and an immediate access to humanitarian aid.
A joint statement by the committee affirmed its support for the position taken by the three leaders regarding military operations and the ongoing comprehensive assaults on Palestinian civilians in Gaza, to express deep concern over the continued Israeli blockade.
It was also stressed that the blockade constitutes a violation on the UN Charter, resolutions, treaties, and international humanitarian law, pose a grave threat to the security and stability of the region.
The statement indicated that the Israeli occupation must allow the entry of humanitarian aid through all land routes and crossings, in addition to utilizing mechanisms for delivering aid by air and sea to address the catastrophic conditions in Gaza.
The Ministerial Committee also reiterated its call on the international community to assume moral and legal responsibilities and urgently intervene to pressure the Israeli occupation to lift the blockade, halt its aggression, and violations, and comply with UN resolutions and international laws.
While also adding they are fully committed to reaching a political solution to the conflict that guarantees the recognition of the Palestinian people, including the independence of Palestine and the implementation of the two-state solution.
The committee is also committed to actively partake in the high-level international conference to be held at the UN in New York next June, co-chaired by Saudi Arabia and France, in order to advance these goals. (end)
amn
A joint statement by the committee affirmed its support for the position taken by the three leaders regarding military operations and the ongoing comprehensive assaults on Palestinian civilians in Gaza, to express deep concern over the continued Israeli blockade.
It was also stressed that the blockade constitutes a violation on the UN Charter, resolutions, treaties, and international humanitarian law, pose a grave threat to the security and stability of the region.
The statement indicated that the Israeli occupation must allow the entry of humanitarian aid through all land routes and crossings, in addition to utilizing mechanisms for delivering aid by air and sea to address the catastrophic conditions in Gaza.
The Ministerial Committee also reiterated its call on the international community to assume moral and legal responsibilities and urgently intervene to pressure the Israeli occupation to lift the blockade, halt its aggression, and violations, and comply with UN resolutions and international laws.
While also adding they are fully committed to reaching a political solution to the conflict that guarantees the recognition of the Palestinian people, including the independence of Palestine and the implementation of the two-state solution.
The committee is also committed to actively partake in the high-level international conference to be held at the UN in New York next June, co-chaired by Saudi Arabia and France, in order to advance these goals. (end)
amn
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTCC Exchange Brings Crypto's Elite Influencers Together For Exclusive TOKEN2049 Yacht Experience
- Whale.Io Sets Sail For Token2049 Dubai As Wristband Sponsor, Gearing Up For $WHALE Token Launch
- Reppo Releases Whitepaper To Usher AI Builders In The Era Of Vibe Investing
- QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Rizenet/T-Rize Partnered With Hashlock To Conduct A Security Audit Of Their Governance Token Smart Contracts.
- Strategel Wealth Society Introduces Intelligent Tool Backed By Benjamin Caldwell
CommentsNo comment