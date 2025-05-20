CARICOM And Partners Continue Collaboration To Understand State Of Caribbean Food Security
First introduced in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, the survey collects data from respondents across the English and Dutch-speaking Caribbean.
As the region continues to address the impacts of environmental issues, global conflicts and economic shifts, there is an interest in understanding how external changes can impact access to food across the region. In addition to looking at trends in access to food, the survey has focused on the impact of changing conditions in key sectors such as agriculture and fishing.
“The Caribbean cannot afford to slow down its efforts to upgrade the regional food system. Continued impacts from global factors are a constant reminder that the region is highly vulnerable. As small open economies, regional collaboration and cooperation, using innovative technology, will provide critical advances towards food sovereignty,” said Dr Wendell Samuel, assistant secretary-general, economic integration, innovation and development, CARICOM Secretariat.
Analysis for data collected from each of the previous seven rounds of the survey is publicly accessible through a dashboard. With the dashboard, the public can access country specific findings with the option to look at the findings across different categories including gender, age and the main language spoken. In addition to data on food security, the data in the dashboard provides key insights into the impact of natural hazards, and access to markets for shopping. The dashboard can be accessed here .
Speaking about the 2025 survey, WFP representative and country director, Brian Bogart stated:
“We at the World Food Programme are committed to supporting CARICOM's work to enhance food security. The data from this survey consistently provides timely information to assist in designing programmes to reach those most in need before a crisis.”
The public is reminded that all survey responses are anonymous. The survey, accessible here , is open to all Caribbean residents aged 18 years and older. To ensure accessibility, it is available in English, Spanish, French, and Dutch. The survey is conducted through continued partnership with the government of Canada, the European Union and other humanitarian partners and governments in the region.
The post CARICOM and partners continue collaboration to understand State of Caribbean Food Security appeared first on Caribbean News Global .
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTCC Exchange Brings Crypto's Elite Influencers Together For Exclusive TOKEN2049 Yacht Experience
- Whale.Io Sets Sail For Token2049 Dubai As Wristband Sponsor, Gearing Up For $WHALE Token Launch
- Reppo Releases Whitepaper To Usher AI Builders In The Era Of Vibe Investing
- QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Rizenet/T-Rize Partnered With Hashlock To Conduct A Security Audit Of Their Governance Token Smart Contracts.
- Strategel Wealth Society Introduces Intelligent Tool Backed By Benjamin Caldwell
CommentsNo comment