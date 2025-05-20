Looks Like Trump Has Abandoned His Push To Mediate Ukraine Peace

MENAFN - Asia Times) After a two-hour phone call with Russian leader Vladimir Putin on May 19, US president Donald Trump took to social media to declare that Russia and Ukraine will“immediately start negotiations” towards a ceasefire and an end to the war. He did add, however, that the conditions for peace“will be negotiated between the two parties, as it can only be.”

With the Vatican“very interested in hosting the negotiations,” according to Trump, and with European leaders duly informed, it seems clear that the US has effectively abandoned its stalled mediation efforts to end the war in Ukraine.

It was always a possibility that Trump could walk away from the war, despite previous claims he could end it in 24 hours. This only became more likely on May 16, when the first face-to-face negotiations between Ukraine and Russia for more than three years predictably ended without a ceasefire agreement.

When Trump announced shortly afterward that he would be speaking to his Russian and Ukrainian counterparts by phone a few days later, he effectively mounted the beginning of a rearguard action. This was further underlined when, shortly before the Trump-Putin call, Vice-President JD Vance, explicitly told reporters that the US could end its shuttle diplomacy.

The meager outcomes of the talks between Russia and Ukraine – as well as between Trump and Putin – are not surprising. Russia is clearly not ready for any concessions yet. It keeps insisting that Ukraine accept its maximalist demands of territorial concessions and future neutrality.