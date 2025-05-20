Hazara Culture Day Celebrated In Kabul With Traditional Exhibit

MENAFN - Khaama Press)Hazara Culture Day was celebrated in Kabul with a vibrant exhibition showcasing Hazara traditions, crafts, and food. The event, which prominently featured women and girls, was held to honor the rich heritage of the Hazara people. The exhibition included handmade clothing and traditional Hazara foods, with participants aiming to promote Hazara culture and introduce it to other ethnic groups in Afghanistan.

Despite the significance of the day for the Hazara community, the Taliban once again ignored this cultural celebration. However, Hazara Culture Day has been widely recognized and celebrated in various countries, showcasing the identity, art, and local traditions of the Hazara people to a global audience.

The one-day exhibition, which saw significant participation from women and girls, showcased over 40 booths featuring traditional foods, local clothing, and handicrafts, offering a glimpse into the Hazara culture. More than 80% of the booths were managed by women, who brought a fresh energy to the event with their colorful traditional clothing, handmade products, authentic foods, and warm smiles.

Marzia, a student who came to visit, looked curiously at one of the local dishes and mentioned that such events are important to them.“We who grew up in the city might not even recognize many of these foods and clothes. These events help us not forget our roots.”

She also pointed out the significant role of women and girls in the exhibition, emphasizing that they play a crucial part in preserving local culture.“Look, most of the foods prepared here and the clothes sewn are the work of women and girls. They are the ones organizing this event. Without women, the local culture would soon be forgotten.”

Shukria, a vendor of handicrafts, highlighted the benefits of promoting their culture. She stated,“For the growth of our culture, it is important for everyone in Afghanistan to become familiar with Hazara traditions.” This sentiment was echoed by Fatima Ahmadi, who noted that the exhibition had brought great recognition to the participants, particularly for showcasing Hazara clothing.

The event was fully embraced by attendees, all dressed in traditional Hazara attire, with a shared goal of preserving and promoting Hazara culture. Amanullah Qasemi, another handicraft seller, explained that the exhibition featured a diverse range of Hazara foods and clothing, each reflecting the unique designs and regional variations within Hazara communities.

In a climate where the Taliban has sidelined women and girls from education and work, this exhibition became a platform for women and girls to showcase their businesses and contribute to the local economy. Zahra, one of the event organizers, encouraged young girls to pursue their talents, particularly in embroidery, offering them an opportunity to contribute to the family and community economy.

Hazara Culture Day serves as an important reminder of the resilience and richness of the Hazara people's heritage. Despite ongoing challenges and historical discrimination, the Hazara community continues to thrive and promote its culture through art, food, and traditions. The celebration of this day in various corners of the world not only helps preserve their identity but also highlights the ongoing struggle for equality and recognition in Afghanistan.

