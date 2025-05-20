Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
GOV. FERGUSON SIGNS TEAMSTERS-BACKED BILL SECURING UI BENEFITS FOR STRIKING WORKERS


2025-05-20 07:00:51
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

OLYMPIA, Wash., May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamsters-backed legislation that will extend unemployment insurance (UI) to workers on strike has been signed into law by Governor Bob Ferguson.

"This is a major victory. This law will ensure striking workers don't have to choose between fighting for their rights and feeding their families," said Rick Hicks, President of Teamsters Joint Council 28. "Strikes are always a last resort, and employers cause them by demanding unreasonable concessions from workers. This law protects not just union members, but the entire bargaining process."

With the passage of SB 5041, Washington has joined New York and New Jersey to become the third state in the nation to extend unemployment insurance to striking workers.

"We're leveling the playing field and giving workers the strength to fight for fair contracts even if they get forced to the picket line by their employers," said Paul Dascher, Secretary-Treasurer of Teamsters Local 117. "This bill happened because Teamsters came together and demonstrated the same strength and solidarity in the halls of the state house that we demonstrate on the picket lines. Washington State is leading the way in protecting and enhancing workers' rights, and Teamsters are making that happen."

Teamsters Joint Council 28 represents workers in a wide variety of industries throughout Washington, Alaska, and the Idaho Panhandle. For more information, visit jc28 .

Contact:
Matt McQuaid, (771) 241-0015
 [email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Joint Council 28

MENAFN20052025003732001241ID1109574308

