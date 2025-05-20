'One-Size-Fits-All' Property Advice Is Failing Aussies, Says Wealth Strategist Helping Investors Win During A Crisis

Goro Gupta, founder of Ethical Property Investments and 10 Properties in 10 Years

PRESTON, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, May 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a time when cookie-cutter property advice floods TikTok, podcasts, and get-rich-quick seminars, one Australian investor is calling BS.Goro Gupta, founder of Ethical Property Investments, says the relentless push toward either cashflow or capital growth, with no nuance, is putting everyday Aussies at risk.“Blindly chasing capital gains or yield is like choosing a car without knowing how far you're driving. It makes no sense,” Gupta says.While most so-called experts push the same tired strategy to every investor, Gupta's firm takes a radically different approach - designing tailored property plans that actually match the investor's goals, timeline, and risk appetite.And it's working.Gupta has built a portfolio of more than 35 properties globally, achieved double-digit rental yields, and helped hundreds of clients invest in properties under market value, while also tackling the country's affordable housing and disability accommodation shortage.“If your strategy isn't customised, it's just gambling. What works for a 28-year-old tradie doesn't work for a 55-year-old couple trying to retire in five years.”Gupta's unapologetically blunt approach is attracting investors sick of fluff and desperate for clarity in a market clouded by interest rate hikes, mixed signals, and overpriced seminars.His company, Ethical Property Investments, delivers real returns with real purpose - blending capital growth, high-yield cashflow, and social impact by building homes for people at risk of homelessness, especially in the NDIS space.“The idea that you need to choose between making money and doing good is outdated. You can have both. That's what we've built our entire strategy around.”With the property market evolving fast and uncertainty around every corner, Gupta's message is loud and clear: don't settle for generic advice - your financial future deserves better.----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------About Goro GuptaGoro Gupta is an award-winning property investor and founder of Ethical Property Investments. With a global property portfolio, decades of experience, and a mission-driven model, Goro empowers everyday Australians to build wealth while making a tangible social impact.Website:

