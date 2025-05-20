Enbridge Announces Conversion Results For Series 13 Preferred Shares

CALGARY, AB, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB) (NYSE: ENB ) (Enbridge) announced today that none of its outstanding Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares, Series 13 (Series 13 Shares) will be converted into Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares, Series 14 (Series 14 Shares) on June 1, 2025.

After taking into account all conversion notices received from holders of its outstanding Series 13 Shares by the May 20, 2025 deadline for the conversion of the Series 13 Shares into Series 14 Shares, less than the 1,000,000 Series 13 Shares required to give effect to conversions into Series 14 Shares were tendered for conversion.

