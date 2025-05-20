Books-A-Million Names Catherine Hogewood As Senior Vice President And General Counsel
Catherine brings more than 25 years of corporate legal experience to Books-A-Million. Most recently, she served as a Business Insurance Consultant at Marsh McLennan Agency. Prior to that, she held the position of General Counsel at Thompson Tractor Company, overseeing legal operations for a multi-state network of Caterpillar dealerships.
Her earlier tenure with Books-A-Million included serving as General Counsel and Associate Counsel from 2007 to 2018, where she led legal strategy across corporate, real estate, and risk management functions and played a key role in taking the company private in 2015.
Catherine holds a B.A. in English from the University of Virginia and earned her J.D. from Vanderbilt University Law School.
ABOUT BOOKS-A-MILLION
Books-A-Million operates more than 200 stores in 32 states as well as its e-commerce site, Booksamillion. A leading retailer of books, toys, games, and collectibles since 1917, the company has grown to be the nation's second largest bookstore chain.
CONTACT
Olivia Anderson McDaniel
Vice President of Marketing, Omnichannel
205.909.3563
[email protected]
SOURCE Books-A-Million, Inc.
