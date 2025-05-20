Trenton Wisecup Teams Up With Successbooks® To Co-Author“Flip The Script” With Chris Voss

Trenton Wisecup

FARMINGTON HILLS, MI, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- SuccessBooks® is thrilled to announce an exciting new collaboration with Trenton Wisecup who will be co-authoring the forthcoming book,“Flip the Script,” alongside negotiation expert Chris Voss and a dynamic group of co-authors.



“Flip the Script” explores how tactical empathy can be a powerful tool for turning high-stakes or challenging conversations into breakthrough outcomes. Through thoughtful insights and a fresh perspective, it sheds light on new ways to approach tough talks and opens the door to lasting impact. The highly anticipated launch of“Flip the Script” is set for Summer 2025.



Trenton Wisecup built his success from the ground up-no shortcuts, no handouts, just relentless effort and vision. Raised in Section 8 housing in Ohio, where rent was just $20 a month, he didn't grow up with advantages. With no college degree and no connections, he relied on grit, confidence, and an obsession with growth to forge his own path.



At 19, Trenton entered door-to-door sales in the roofing industry and quickly became the #1 producer at one of the nation's largest storm roofing companies. By 21, he launched his own business, and within a year, it was generating seven figures. By 22, he was a self-made millionaire.



Now a seasoned entrepreneur, Trenton has produced over eight figures in lifetime sales, built elite sales teams of 50+ reps, and led clients to breakthroughs in revenue, mindset, and personal development. In 2022, he was crowned the #1 Roofing Door Knocker in the country after leading his team to victory in the National Knocking League.



Trenton has mastered high-ticket sales across every setting-doorsteps, boardrooms, and virtual environments. His personal best? Over seven figures in a single month. But beyond the numbers, he's passionate about building people-training, recruiting, and developing leaders to break through their own limits.



At 28, Trenton leads a company ranked in the top 1% of roofing businesses in the U.S. and continues to set the pace in sales leadership. While others hesitate, he takes action. For those serious about winning in business and in life, Trenton Wisecup brings the tools, the mindset, and the proof that there's no ceiling-only the next level.



SuccessBooks® is proud to welcome Trenton Wisecup as a contributor to this compelling new release, which offers a unique perspective on navigating tough conversations and exploring new possibilities. Keep an eye out for“Flip the Script” and discover key takeaways from Trenton Wisecup, Chris Voss, and Other Leading Professionals from around the globe.

