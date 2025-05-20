INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. - FLGT

NEW YORK, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. ("Fulgent" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FLGT ). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Fulgent and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On February 28, 2025, Fulgent disclosed in its annual report, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, that it had received a civil investigative demand from the U.S. Department of Justice regarding potential false claims submitted under the Uninsured Program.

On this news, Fulgent's stock price fell $0.41 per share, or 2.61%, over the following two trading sessions, to close at $15.28 per share on March 3, 2025.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

[email protected]

646-581-9980 ext. 7980

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED