EQT Completes Public Offering Of Common Stock Of Waystar Holding Corp.

The offering resulted in aggregate gross proceeds of c. USD557.0 million, of which EQT received c. USD239.6 million

NEW YORK, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- An affiliate of the fund known as EQT VIII (" EQT ") is pleased to announce the completion of an underwritten public offering (the " Offering ") of c. 14.4 million shares of common stock of Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: WAY ) (the " Company ") (" Shares "), which included the full exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase c. 1.9 million additional shares of common stock, for aggregate gross proceeds of c. USD557.0 million to all the selling stockholders. As part of the Offering, EQT sold c. 6.2 million Shares (and now holds c. 32.6 million Shares) and received gross proceeds of c. USD239.6 million. The remaining Shares sold in the Offering were sold by other stockholders of the Company. J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Barclays acted as joint book-running managers of the Offering, which was completed with respect to the base Shares on May 16, 2025 and with respect to the additional Shares on May 20, 2025, and as representatives of the several underwriters. The Company did not sell any Shares in the Offering and did not receive any proceeds from the sale of the Shares sold by EQT and the other stockholders.

Contact

EQT Press Office, [email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision

,c4153075

The following files are available for download: