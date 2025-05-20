AIT Consulting Recognized As 2025 Innovation Award Winner By Onestream

AIT Consulting is a Diamond OneStream Partner.

HOUSTON, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, AIT Consulting , a trusted advisor in corporate performance management, is pleased to announce they have been recognized as the Partner Innovation Award winner by OneStream at OneStream Splash. The Partner Innovation Award recognizes the partner who has creatively extended the OneStream platform to drive new and innovative use cases for their customer. Whether through custom applications, new integrations, or expanding OneStream's capabilities into non-traditional areas, this award highlights partners who push the boundaries of what's possible with OneStream.

OneStream is the leading enterprise finance platform that unifies all your financial and operational data, embeds AI for better decisions and productivity, and can extend the evolving needs of your business. OneStream Splash brings together finance leaders and experts within the Office of the CFO for four days to explore how Finance leaders can go beyond just reporting on past performance towards steering the business to the future.

"We are incredibly proud of AIT's growth over the past several years and the continued recognition of our team's commitment to delivering high-quality OneStream projects that result in consistently successful and happy customers," said Ben Novak, Managing Director at AIT Consulting. "This innovation award is a testament to the exceptional talent and dedication of our employees, whose relentless focus on client success has enabled us to achieve 100% implementation, optimization, and enhancement success across all projects. Our team works tirelessly to collaborate, innovate, and share best practices, ensuring that we not only deliver impactful OneStream solutions, but also continuously improve and optimize the OneStream environments of every client we serve."

"We are thrilled to announce AIT Consulting as the 2025 Partner Innovation Award winner," said Stephanie Cramp, Senior Vice President, Global Alliances at OneStream. "The Partner Excellence Awards recognize the leading innovation and expertise of our partners, who are essential to OneStream's growth across the globe. As we continue to expand into new markets, these partners are essential for providing our customers with the tools, expertise and support to drive insights and deliver long-term growth."

AIT Consulting is a premier implementation partner specializing exclusively in OneStream Software, with a proven track record of delivering over 250 successful projects across 100+ clients. As a top-tier Diamond partner, AIT is known for its unwavering commitment to 100% customer success, best-in-class user experience, and the highest standards of quality and innovation. The firm's team of finance, accounting, and technology experts work closely with clients to design and deploy OneStream solutions that not only meet immediate needs but also lay the foundation for long-term finance transformation and future state office of the CFO environments.

AIT's proprietary OneStream solutions are purpose-built to simplify and enhance day-to-day user workflows, providing clients with interactive, dynamic, and scalable tools that improve data accuracy, accelerate decision-making, and unlock meaningful business insights. With a relentless focus on continuous improvement, AIT empowers clients to maximize their investments in OneStream and drive measurable business value across an organization.

About OneStream

OneStream is how today's Finance teams can go beyond just reporting on the past and Take Finance Further by steering the business to the future. It's the leading enterprise finance platform that unifies financial and operational data, embeds AI for better decisions and productivity, and empowers the CFO to become a critical driver of business strategy and execution.

We deliver a comprehensive cloud-based platform to modernize the Office of the CFO. Our Digital Finance Cloud unifies core financial and broader operational data and processes and embeds AI for better planning and forecasting, with an extensible architecture, so customers can adopt and develop new solutions, achieving greater value as their business needs evolve.

With over 1,600 customers, including 17% of the Fortune 500, more than 300 go-to-market, implementation, and development partners and over 1,500 employees, our vision is to be the operating system for modern finance. To learn more, visit onestream.

About AIT Consulting

Founded in 2018, AIT Consulting is a leading OneStream advisory and consulting firm dedicated to driving financial transformation by intentionally combining deep expertise in finance and accounting with advanced technical systems knowledge. AIT has extensive experience transforming and optimizing financial consolidations, reporting and planning processes far beyond their clients' legacy results. The firm is committed to delivering indisputable value and industry-leading OneStream solutions across all engagements. For more information, visit: aitconsultingservices

SOURCE AIT Consulting

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED