Boutique Virtual Health & Wellness Clinic Launches In Florida

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Lighthouse Weight Loss announces the official launch of its virtual health and wellness clinic, offering personalized, physician-guided support for Floridians seeking better health outcomes through safe, sustainable weight management.Led by Dr. V. Andres Sasson, an experienced emergency medicine physician and medical director, Lighthouse provides a modern, boutique approach to wellness. After his own 40-pound transformation, Dr. Sasson was inspired to build a more supportive, transparent telehealth experience for others on a similar journey.“These tools have been life-changing for me,” said Dr. Sasson.“I'm healthier, more energized, and deeply passionate about helping others regain control of their health in a way that's personal, affordable, and clinically supported.”Lighthouse Weight Loss offers free consultations and an entirely virtual model that includes individualized treatment plans, direct access to licensed clinicians, and convenient delivery of wellness medications. There are no contracts, subscriptions, or hidden fees-just a clear path to feeling better.What sets Lighthouse apart? The founders and clinical team are on the journey themselves, bringing a level of empathy and authenticity to the patient experience. Medications are sourced from trusted U.S.-based compounding pharmacies, and every treatment plan is tailored to the individual."Our clinic is about more than weight loss,” said co-founder and CEO Carolina Sasson.“It's about giving people the support and tools they need to feel confident, energized, and in control of their health. It's personal for us-and that makes all the difference.”Lighthouse's virtual services are currently available to Florida residents, with plans for expansion underway. To learn more or schedule a free consultation, visit LighthouseWeightLoss.

