Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
MINEOLA, Texas, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ: "TCBS"), the holding company of Broadstreet Bank, SSB, announced today that its Board of Directors has declared the payment of a quarterly cash dividend in the amount of $0.04 per share of common stock. The dividend will be payable on or about June 20, 2025 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 5, 2025.
About Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. and Broadstreet Bank, SSB
Texas Community Bancshares is the holding company for Broadstreet Bank, SSB, a Texas-chartered savings bank that operates seven locations in northeast Texas. Established in 1934, Broadstreet Bank opened as a Savings and Loan Association with $4,057 in assets and has since grown into a $441 million dollar community bank. The Bank leverages over ninety years of proven strength in creating financial opportunities for the communities it serves by offering full-service personal and business banking to consumers along with residential and commercial real estate lending. For more information on the Bank, or to view investor relations for the Company, visit .
SOURCE Texas Community Bancshares, Inc.WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTCC Exchange Brings Crypto's Elite Influencers Together For Exclusive TOKEN2049 Yacht Experience
- Whale.Io Sets Sail For Token2049 Dubai As Wristband Sponsor, Gearing Up For $WHALE Token Launch
- Reppo Releases Whitepaper To Usher AI Builders In The Era Of Vibe Investing
- QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Rizenet/T-Rize Partnered With Hashlock To Conduct A Security Audit Of Their Governance Token Smart Contracts.
- Strategel Wealth Society Introduces Intelligent Tool Backed By Benjamin Caldwell
CommentsNo comment