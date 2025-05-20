Texas Instruments Prices $1.2 Billion Of Investment Grade Notes

DALLAS, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Instruments Incorporated (TI) (Nasdaq: TXN ) today announced the pricing of two series of senior unsecured notes for an aggregate principal amount of $1.2 billion. The notes consist of the following:



$550 million of 4.500% senior unsecured notes due May 23, 2030; and $650 million of 5.100% senior unsecured notes due May 23, 2035.

TI expects to use the net proceeds of this offering for general corporate purposes. The offering is expected to close on May 23, 2025.

Barclays Capital Inc.; Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC; and MUFG Securities Americas Inc. are serving as joint book-running managers for the offering.

The offering of the notes is made only by means of a prospectus and a related prospectus supplement, copies of which may be obtained for free by visiting EDGAR on the Securities and Exchange Commission website at or, in the alternative, from Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by toll-free phone: (888) 603-5847 or by email: [email protected] ; Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014, by toll-free phone: (866) 718-1649 or by email: [email protected] ; or MUFG Securities Americas Inc., Attention: Capital Markets Group, 1221 Avenue of the Americas, 6th Floor, New York, NY 10020, by toll-free phone: (877) 649-6848.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the notes or any other securities, nor will there be any sale of the notes or any other securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale is not permitted.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated (Nasdaq: TXN ) is a global semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and sells analog and embedded processing chips for markets such as industrial, automotive, personal electronics, enterprise systems and communications equipment. At our core, we have a passion to create a better world by making electronics more affordable through semiconductors. This passion is alive today as each generation of innovation builds upon the last to make our technology more reliable, more affordable and lower power, making it possible for semiconductors to go into electronics everywhere.

TXN-G

SOURCE Texas Instruments Incorporated

