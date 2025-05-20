Belmont Book Award Honors 'Cold War Country' As 2025'S Top Country Music Book

Cold War Country / provided by Don Cusic

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Belmont Book Award for the best book about or related to country music is "Cold War Country: How Nashville's Music Row and the Pentagon Created the Sound of American Patriotism" by Joseph M. Thompson. The book was published by the University of North Carolina Press.The announcement was made by Don Cusic, Founder and Chair of the Belmont Book Award. The presentation will be made on Friday, May 30 at the annual International Country Music Conference at Belmont University. The event this year will be held May 29-31.The International Country Music Conference (ICMC) is hosted by Don Cusic and James Akenson and has been held at Belmont University since 1998. This is the only academic conference dedicated to country music and attracts top scholars from all over the world.This year, scholars from Belgium, Sweden and Sydney, Australia will attend.Register for the Conference at .

