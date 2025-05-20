Columbia Graduate School Of Business In Conjunction With Gabelli Funds Selects Jennifer A. Wallace 2025 Recipient Of Graham & Dodd, Murray, Greenwald Prize
In announcing Jennifer Wallace as the 2025 recipient, Tano Santos, the Academic Director of the Heilbrunn Center for Graham & Dodd Investing at Columbia Business School stated,“Jennifer's entire career has been devoted to elevating the field of value investing, from her early days working alongside Robert Bruce, to launching Summit Street Capital. Her focus has been consistently on evaluating companies through a value investor lens.”
In 2009, she launched Summit Street Capital which employs a deep value investment approach using a concentrated portfolio of high-quality companies with strong balance sheets purchased at bargain prices. Jenny earned a BA from Columbia College and an MBA from Columbia Business School where she received Beta Gamma Sigma honors
In 2005, Gabelli created the annual prize to honor an individual, student, or practitioner who has made an outstanding contribution to enlarge the field of value investing. Known as the“Gabelli Prize”, the company funded the prize with $1 million and presents the award at its annual client meetings.
GAMCO Investors, Inc. (OTCQX: GAMI), through its subsidiaries, manages assets of private advisory accounts (GAMCO), mutual funds and closed-end funds (Gabelli Funds, LLC) and is known for its Private Market Value with a CatalystTM style of investment.
Contact:
Douglas R. Jamieson
President & Chief Operating Officer
(914) 921-5020
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTCC Exchange Brings Crypto's Elite Influencers Together For Exclusive TOKEN2049 Yacht Experience
- Whale.Io Sets Sail For Token2049 Dubai As Wristband Sponsor, Gearing Up For $WHALE Token Launch
- Reppo Releases Whitepaper To Usher AI Builders In The Era Of Vibe Investing
- QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Rizenet/T-Rize Partnered With Hashlock To Conduct A Security Audit Of Their Governance Token Smart Contracts.
- Strategel Wealth Society Introduces Intelligent Tool Backed By Benjamin Caldwell
CommentsNo comment