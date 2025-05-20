Columbia Graduate School Of Business In Conjunction With Gabelli Funds Selects Jennifer A. Wallace 2025 Recipient Of Graham & Dodd, Murray, Greenwald Prize

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GREENWICH, Conn., May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gabelli Funds announces Jennifer A. Wallace as the 2025 recipient of the Graham & Dodd, Murray, Greenwald Prize for Value Investing. She was presented with the Prize at the firm's fortieth client conference on Friday, May 16th in New York.

In announcing Jennifer Wallace as the 2025 recipient, Tano Santos, the Academic Director of the Heilbrunn Center for Graham & Dodd Investing at Columbia Business School stated,“Jennifer's entire career has been devoted to elevating the field of value investing, from her early days working alongside Robert Bruce, to launching Summit Street Capital. Her focus has been consistently on evaluating companies through a value investor lens.”

In 2009, she launched Summit Street Capital which employs a deep value investment approach using a concentrated portfolio of high-quality companies with strong balance sheets purchased at bargain prices. Jenny earned a BA from Columbia College and an MBA from Columbia Business School where she received Beta Gamma Sigma honors

In 2005, Gabelli created the annual prize to honor an individual, student, or practitioner who has made an outstanding contribution to enlarge the field of value investing. Known as the“Gabelli Prize”, the company funded the prize with $1 million and presents the award at its annual client meetings.

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (OTCQX: GAMI), through its subsidiaries, manages assets of private advisory accounts (GAMCO), mutual funds and closed-end funds (Gabelli Funds, LLC) and is known for its Private Market Value with a CatalystTM style of investment.

Contact:
Douglas R. Jamieson
President & Chief Operating Officer
(914) 921-5020


