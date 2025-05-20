FLANIGAN's REPORTS EARNINGS

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC., (NYSE AMERICAN: BDL) owners and operators of the "Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill" restaurants and "Big Daddy's" retail liquor stores, announced results for the 13 weeks and the 26 weeks ended March 29, 2025. The table below sets forth the results on a comparative basis with the 13 weeks and 26 weeks ended March 30, 2024.

