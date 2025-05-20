Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

FLANIGAN's REPORTS EARNINGS


2025-05-20 05:01:03
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC., (NYSE AMERICAN: BDL) owners and operators of the "Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill" restaurants and "Big Daddy's" retail liquor stores, announced results for the 13 weeks and the 26 weeks ended March 29, 2025. The table below sets forth the results on a comparative basis with the 13 weeks and 26 weeks ended March 30, 2024.



13 Weeks Ended

13 Weeks Ended





March 29, 2025

March 30, 2024










RESTAURANT FOOD AND BAR SALES

$

40,780,000

$

37,096,000

PACKAGE STORE SALES

12,051,000

10,140,000

FRANCHISE RELATED REVENUES

459,000

445,000

RENTAL INCOME


273,000

313,000

OTHER REVENUES


69,000

75,000

TOTAL REVENUES

$

53,632,000

$

48,069,000










NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO







FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC.

$

2,690,000

$

1,942,000










NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE





BASIC AND DILUTED

$

1.45

$

1.04















26 Weeks Ended

26 Weeks Ended





March 29, 2025

March 30, 2024










RESTAURANT FOOD AND BAR SALES

$

77,868,000

$

70,914,000

PACKAGE STORE SALES

24,486,000

20,742,000

FRANCHISE RELATED REVENUES

890,000

863,000

RENTAL INCOME


540,000

566,000

OTHER REVENUES


110,000

124,000

TOTAL REVENUES

$

103,894,000

$

93,209,000










NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO







FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC.

$

2,745,000

$

2,051,000










NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE





BASIC AND DILUTED

$

1.48

$

1.10

SOURCE FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN20052025003732001241ID1109574212

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search