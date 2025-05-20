XRP News: Vaultro Finance Presale Gains Investor Attention As It’S Index Fund Protocol Interface Goes Live!

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SINGAPORE, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The excitement around the XRP Ledger continues to grow and Vaultro Finance is riding the wave with full force. As XRP maintains strong trading momentum above the two dollar fifty mark, the first decentralized index fund protocol on XRPL is making major moves of its own. This week, Vaultro Finance officially released a live mockup of its user dashboard while itsrapidly gains traction.









Participate in $VLT Presale

The live protocol interface gives users their first look at how decentralized index funds will be created and managed directly on the XRP Ledger. From fund creation and performance tracking to staking and governance tools, the platform reflects Vaultro's mission to make structured investing simple, transparent, and entirely on chain.

At the same time, Vaultro's presale for its utility token VLT continues to attract attention. The project has already raised over twenty percent of its softcap and demand is rising as more investors realize the value of a working protocol with real-time utility.

What makes VLT stand out is that it powers everything in the Vaultro ecosystem. Users holding VLT can create custom tokenized index funds, vote on protocol decisions, stake for rewards, and enjoy reduced transaction fees when interacting with the dashboard.

The timing is perfect. XRP has regained its spotlight after a series of bullish developments including regulatory clarity, growing institutional support, and renewed interest in real-world use cases. Vaultro is now positioning itself as a powerful DeFi protocol within this environment, offering a model that feels familiar to investors-similar to the S and P 500-but redesigned for crypto and built entirely on XRPL.

VLT tokens are currently available at a presale price of 1 XRP for 8 VLT.

When listed on exchanges, the token will debut at one XRP for six point one five VLT, giving early participants a direct thirty percent advantage.

$VLT Presale access is open at

Explore the vaultro dashboard now at Vaultro Blog Channel and become part of the future of on chain index fund investing.

Vaultro Finance is building the S&P 500 of crypto - decentralized, transparent, and powered by the XRP Ledger.

For more details on Vaultro Finance and the $VLT presale visit;

Website

X fka Twitter

Telegram Community

Whitepaper

Blog Channel

Contact:

Lee Wang

...nce

Disclaimer : This is a paid post and is provided by Vaultro Finance. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector-including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining-complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

