One Exchange And Stephen Avenue Marketing Form OX CO2: A Carbon Trading Platform
"The platform sets a new industry benchmark by integrating human expertise with powerful digital tools. OX CO2 ensures every transaction is informed, strategic, and executed with clarity - helping users seamlessly navigate a traditionally opaque and fragmented marketplace". Added Logan Downing Managing Director of SAM.
With OX CO2, OX and SAM invite traders, compliance buyers, and sustainability-driven organizations to engage in a smarter, more strategic approach to carbon market participation.
About One Exchange Corp. – OX is a leading voice and electronic broker for North American energy markets. We have continually grown and adapted with the industries that we serve offering a high level of service and technology. From our offices in Calgary and Houston we provide liquidity to our trading clients covering physical and financial transactions for North American Crude Oil, Butane and Propane markets. Our customers rely on us for liquidity, transparency, detailed mark to market settlement curves, market commentary and historical data. Our market liquidity is enhanced by our proprietary web-based trading software, offering our customers API connectivity and a mobile application.
About Stephen Avenue Marketing Inc. – SAM is a full-spectrum carbon market firm. We originate high-integrity environmental assets, through expert advisors, armed with leading technology, and compute power to unlock value through structured transactions and project finance. SAM's business lines span asset management, BESS optimization, project development, and clean infrastructure financing. We target institutional grade returns driven by one objective: facilitating meaningful carbon reductions in a rapidly evolving carbon economy.
website url:
SOURCE One Exchange Corp
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTCC Exchange Brings Crypto's Elite Influencers Together For Exclusive TOKEN2049 Yacht Experience
- Whale.Io Sets Sail For Token2049 Dubai As Wristband Sponsor, Gearing Up For $WHALE Token Launch
- Reppo Releases Whitepaper To Usher AI Builders In The Era Of Vibe Investing
- QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Rizenet/T-Rize Partnered With Hashlock To Conduct A Security Audit Of Their Governance Token Smart Contracts.
- Strategel Wealth Society Introduces Intelligent Tool Backed By Benjamin Caldwell
CommentsNo comment