Sportsmed Physical Therapy Opens Plainfield Location On West Front Street, Expanding To 47 Clinics Across NJ And CT

PLAINFIELD, N.J., May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SportsMed Physical Therapy, a leading name in outpatient rehabilitation and wellness, is pleased to announce the opening of its newest clinic in Plainfield, NJ, located on West Front Street. This addition brings the company's total number of clinics to 47, further expanding access to patient-centered care throughout New Jersey and Connecticut.

This location marks SportsMed's first location in Plainfield, reinforcing the company's commitment to delivering accessible, high-quality care throughout the region.

The Plainfield clinic offers a wide range of services, including physical therapy, occupational and hand therapy, chiropractic care, acupuncture, pelvic floor physical therapy, and HomeCare services. Each treatment plan is developed with a focus on clinical excellence and personalized recovery.

"As we celebrate our continued growth in 2025, I am proud to announce the opening of our newest clinic in Plainfield. Each new location reflects our commitment to expanding access to exceptional care and serving more communities with clinical excellence."

Since partnering with Hildred Capital Management in 2018, SportsMed has grown from 7 to 47 locations and continues to build on its mission of improving lives through movement and recovery.

SportsMed is a portfolio company of Hildred Capital Management , a NYC-based investor in lower middle market healthcare companies. Holland & Knight served as legal advisor to SportsMed.

About SportsMed Physical Therapy

SportsMed Physical Therapy is a multi-disciplinary physical therapy company with 47 locations across New Jersey and Connecticut. Since 2004, SportsMed has offered comprehensive outpatient rehabilitation and wellness services, including physical therapy, occupational/hand therapy, chiropractic care, and acupuncture services. SportsMed prioritizes offering its patients the highest quality of care possible. For more information, please visit and follow them on LinkedIn .

About Hildred Capital Management

Hildred Capital Management is a healthcare-focused private equity firm that seeks opportunities to create value in middle-market companies. The firm specializes in partnering with management teams to help them scale their platforms, generate earnings growth, promote strategic and operational improvements, generate business development, and drive multiple expansion. For more information, please visit and follow the firm on LinkedIn .

SOURCE SportsMed Physical Therapy

