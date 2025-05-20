Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

M&T Bank Corporation Announces Second Quarter Common Stock Dividend


2025-05-20 04:45:54
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

BUFFALO, N.Y., May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T Bank Corporation ("M&T") (NYSE:MTB ) announced that it has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.35 per share on its common stock. The dividend will be payable June 30, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 2, 2025.

About M&T
 M&T is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, provides banking products and services with a branch and ATM network spanning the eastern U.S. from Maine to Virginia and Washington, D.C. Trust-related services are provided in select markets in the U.S. and abroad by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank. For more information about M&T Bank, visit .

Equal Housing Lender. © 2025 M&T Bank. NMLS# 381076. Member FDIC. All rights reserved.

Investor Contact:
Brian Klock
(716) 842-5138

Media Contact:
Frank Lentini
(929) 651-0447

SOURCE M&T Bank Corporation

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN20052025003732001241ID1109574193

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search