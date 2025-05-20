M&T Bank Corporation Announces Second Quarter Common Stock Dividend

BUFFALO, N.Y., May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T Bank Corporation ("M&T") (NYSE:MTB ) announced that it has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.35 per share on its common stock. The dividend will be payable June 30, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 2, 2025.

About M&T

M&T is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, provides banking products and services with a branch and ATM network spanning the eastern U.S. from Maine to Virginia and Washington, D.C. Trust-related services are provided in select markets in the U.S. and abroad by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank. For more information about M&T Bank, visit .

Equal Housing Lender. © 2025 M&T Bank. NMLS# 381076. Member FDIC. All rights reserved.

Investor Contact:

Brian Klock

(716) 842-5138

Media Contact:

Frank Lentini

(929) 651-0447

SOURCE M&T Bank Corporation

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED