Northrop Grumman Increases Quarterly Dividend 12 Percent To $2.31
"Reflecting our strong financial position and commitment to deliver value to our shareholders, we are increasing our quarterly dividend by 12 percent," said Kathy Warden, chair, chief executive officer and president, Northrop Grumman. "This marks our 22nd consecutive annual increase and demonstrates our disciplined approach to capital deployment, returning capital to shareholders while investing in innovative solutions for our customers."
Northrop Grumman is a leading global aerospace and defense technology company. Our pioneering solutions equip our customers with the capabilities they need to connect and protect the world, and push the boundaries of human exploration across the universe. Driven by a shared purpose to solve our customers' toughest problems, our employees define possible every day.
