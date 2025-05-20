Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Gap Inc. Announces Second Quarter Dividend


2025-05-20 04:31:17
SAN FRANCISCO, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gap Inc . (NYSE: GAP ) today announced that its board of directors has authorized a second quarter fiscal year 2025 dividend of $0.165 per share, payable on or after July 30, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 9, 2025.

About Gap Inc.
 Gap Inc., a house of iconic brands, is the largest specialty apparel company in America. Its Old Navy , Gap , Banana Republic , and Athleta brands offer clothing, accessories, and lifestyle products for men, women and children. Since 1969, Gap Inc. has created products and experiences that shape culture, while doing right by employees, communities and the planet. Gap Inc. products are available worldwide through company-operated stores, franchise stores, and e-commerce sites. Fiscal year 2024 net sales were $15.1 billion. For more information, please visit .

Investor Relations Contact:
Whitney Notaro
[email protected]

Media Relations Contact:
Megan Foote
[email protected]

