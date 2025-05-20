Stockfish And Wold To Represent Weyerhaeuser At Nareit's Reitweek: 2025 Investor Conference

SEATTLE, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Devin W. Stockfish, president and chief executive officer, and David M. Wold, senior vice president and chief financial officer, will represent Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY ) at the upcoming Nareit REITweek: 2025 Investor Conference on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, in New York City.

Stockfish and Wold are scheduled to present at 3:15 p.m. Eastern. The webcast links and presentation materials can be accessed at , where replays will also be available shortly after the live events.

ABOUT WEYERHAEUSER

Weyerhaeuser Company , one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands , began operations in 1900 and today owns or controls approximately 10.4 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., as well as additional public timberlands managed under long-term licenses in Canada. Weyerhaeuser has been a global leader in sustainability for more than a century and manages 100 percent of its timberlands on a fully sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized sustainable forestry standards. Weyerhaeuser is also one of the largest manufacturers of wood products in North America and operates additional business lines around product distribution, climate solutions , real estate , energy and natural resources, among others. In 2024, the company generated $7.1 billion in net sales and employed approximately 9,400 people who serve customers worldwide. Operated as a real estate investment trust, Weyerhaeuser's common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol WY. Learn more at .

For more information contact:

Analysts – Andy Taylor , 206-539-3907

Media – Nancy Thompson , 919-861-0342

SOURCE Weyerhaeuser Company

