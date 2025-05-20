Penumbra, Inc. To Present At Upcoming Investor Conferences
|
Event:
|
William Blair 45th Annual Growth Stock Conference
|
Date:
|
Tuesday, June 3, 2025
|
Time:
|
3:00pm ET/12:00pm PT
|
Event:
|
Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference
|
Date:
|
Wednesday, June 4, 2025
|
Time:
|
9:55am ET/6:55am PT
|
Event:
|
Truist Securities MedTech Conference
|
Date:
|
Tuesday, June 17, 2025
|
Time:
|
10:00am ET/7:00am PT
Webcasts of the presentations can be accessed on the "Events and Presentations" section under the "Investors" tab of the company's website at . The webcasts will be available on the company's website for at least two weeks following each event.
About Penumbra
Penumbra, Inc., the world's leading thrombectomy company, is focused on developing the most innovative technologies for challenging medical conditions such as ischemic stroke, venous thromboembolism such as pulmonary embolism, and acute limb ischemia. Our broad portfolio, which includes computer assisted vacuum thrombectomy (CAVT), centers on removing blood clots from head-to-toe with speed, safety and simplicity. By pioneering these innovations, we support healthcare providers, hospitals and clinics in more than 100 countries, working to improve patient outcomes and quality of life. For more information, visit and connect on Instagram , LinkedIn and X .
Investor Relations
Penumbra, Inc.
[email protected]
