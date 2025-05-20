Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Penumbra, Inc. To Present At Upcoming Investor Conferences


2025-05-20 04:31:17
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ALAMEDA, Calif., May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE: PEN ) today announced that its management team is scheduled to present at the following investor conferences on the dates and times listed below.

Event:

William Blair 45th Annual Growth Stock Conference

Date:

Tuesday, June 3, 2025

Time:

3:00pm ET/12:00pm PT

Event:

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

Date:

Wednesday, June 4, 2025

Time:

9:55am ET/6:55am PT

Event:

Truist Securities MedTech Conference

Date:

Tuesday, June 17, 2025

Time:

10:00am ET/7:00am PT

Webcasts of the presentations can be accessed on the "Events and Presentations" section under the "Investors" tab of the company's website at . The webcasts will be available on the company's website for at least two weeks following each event.

About Penumbra
Penumbra, Inc., the world's leading thrombectomy company, is focused on developing the most innovative technologies for challenging medical conditions such as ischemic stroke, venous thromboembolism such as pulmonary embolism, and acute limb ischemia. Our broad portfolio, which includes computer assisted vacuum thrombectomy (CAVT), centers on removing blood clots from head-to-toe with speed, safety and simplicity. By pioneering these innovations, we support healthcare providers, hospitals and clinics in more than 100 countries, working to improve patient outcomes and quality of life. For more information, visit and connect on Instagram , LinkedIn and X .

Investor Relations

Penumbra, Inc.

[email protected]

SOURCE Penumbra, Inc.

