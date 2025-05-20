Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Americold Realty Trust, Inc. Declares Second Quarter 2025 Dividend


2025-05-20 04:30:58
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ATLANTA, GA, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Americold Realty Trust (NYSE: COLD), a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics, real estate, and value-added services focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a dividend of $0.23 per share for the second quarter of 2025, payable to holders of the Company's common stock. This is consistent with the dividend for the first quarter of 2025 and reflects an increase of 5% from the prior year. The dividend will be payable in cash on July 15, 2025 to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 30, 2025.

About Americold Realty Trust, Inc.
Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value-added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 238 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.4 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America. Americold's facilities are an integral component of the supply chain connecting food producers, processors, distributors, and retailers to consumers.

Contacts:
Americold Realty Trust, Inc.
Investor Relations
Telephone: 678-459-1959
Email: ...


