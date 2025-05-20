Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Cubesmart Declares Second Quarter 2025 Dividend


2025-05-20 04:30:58
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MALVERN, Pa., May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE) announced today that its Board of Trustees declared a quarterly dividend of $0.52 per common share for the period ending June 30, 2025. The dividend is payable on July 15, 2025 to common shareholders of record on July 1, 2025.

About the Company

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. CubeSmart owns or manages 1,537 self-storage properties across the United States. According to the 2025 Self Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the U.S.

The Company's mission is to simplify the organizational and logistical challenges created by the many life events and business needs of its customers through innovative solutions, unparalleled service, and genuine care. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible, and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers.

For more information about business and personal storage or to learn more about the Company and find a nearby storage facility, visit or call CubeSmart toll free at 800-800-1717.

Company Contact:
CubeSmart
Josh Schutzer
Vice President, Finance
610-535-5700


