Proactive MD Expands Primary Care Access In Oklahoma And Texas.

Proactive MD has grown its primary care footprint through the south-central region

TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Proactive MD, national leader in value-based care, has acquired primary care sites in the south-central region.These new sites will increase the Proactive MD Alliance network, and provides more comprehensive access to employers, additional access to medical professionals, and support services to the other care teams in the area. In addition, services such as diagnostics and pharmacy strategy will be made available through these added sites.“Convenient access to healthcare is crucial for employer groups and their employees,” said John Collier, Founder and CEO of Proactive MD.“These new locations in Oklahoma and Texas provide necessary infrastructure for employers seeking to reduce costs and offer more services to their employees."This most recent announcement comes on the heels of other recent acquisitions in Alabama, Tennessee, and North Carolina. In addition to primary care sites, these new locations will also allow for expanded diagnostic testing and pharmacy services. These expansions help Proactive MD promote its vision of accessible, integrated, high-quality, value-based services available to patients, employers, and health plans nationwide.About Proactive MDProactive MD is a leading value-based care provider dedicated to transforming healthcare for patients, employers, and health plan partners through innovative, integrated solutions. By partnering with employers and health plans, Proactive MD challenges the limitations of traditional primary care and delivers accessible, affordable, and superior care to patients. Built upon strong provider-patient relationships, its integrated model offers clinical diagnostics, pathology services, urgent care, pharmacy services, and healthcare technology under one roof. Learn more about how Proactive MD is redefining the healthcare experience. at .

