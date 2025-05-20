The Beauty Exchange Series Powered By R&R Skincare Debuts In Atlanta, Georgia

Beauty Exchange Authenticity in Brand Storytelling Panel (L-R: Toya Johnson-Rushing, Valerie Obaze, Jesseca Harris-Dupart, Jazzy McBee)

Proclamation presented to Valerie Obaze by District 5 Commissioner Marvin Arrington (L).

Toya Johnson-Rushing (center) and Jazzy McBee explore exclusive products.

Uniting Black and Brown Women in Beauty Through a Global Diasporic Platform

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Over the weekend, The Beauty Exchange Series launched its powerful, purpose-driven journey in Atlanta, Georgia, serving as the inaugural U.S. stop in a global tour that spans the U.K. and Ghana. Powered by R&R Skincare and produced by The Whittley Agency, this dynamic platform is designed to forge authentic cross-cultural connections among Black and Brown women in the beauty industry-from founders and creators to innovators and enthusiasts.Held in partnership with Atlanta Fashion Week (ATLFW), the Atlanta debut drew over 130 entrepreneurs, creatives, and beauty lovers from across the U.S., Africa, and the Caribbean. Hosted at The Gathering Spot, the event was a vibrant fusion of culture, commerce, and community, positioning Atlanta as a vital cultural and entrepreneurial hub.“This series is more than just an event-it's a movement,” said Valerie Obaze, Founder of R&R Skincare.“Through The Beauty Exchange, we're creating a global diasporic bridge that empowers women of color to share stories, spark innovation, and build legacy in the beauty space.”Dynamic Conversations, Impactful StorytellingThe series featured three captivating panels and an intimate fireside chat:. Navigating the Beauty Industry, presented by ATLFWFeaturing: Alicia Scott (Range Beauty), Subuola Oyeleye (Beauty Hut Africa), Moe Diggs (A Convo with Mo)Moderated by: Essie Bartels (ESSIE SPICE). Authenticity in Storytelling, presented by State Farm Agent Natalie ReidFeaturing: Valerie Obaze (R&R Skincare), Toya Johnson-Rushing (Before Bedheadz), Jesseca Harris-Dupart (Kaleidoscope Products)Moderated by: Jazzy McBee (V-103). The Future of BeautyFeaturing: Julian Addo (ADWOA Beauty), Sharon Chuter (UOMA Beauty), Dr. Isfahan Chambers-Harris (Alodia Haircare)Moderated by: Barkue Tubman-Zawolo (ESSENCE / MBL International). Fireside Chat with Valerie Obaze, presented by Whittley Agency and iFactoryLiveModerated by: Cynthia Okeke (Amplify Africa)The event was emceed by Lydia Pierre, The Corporate Socialite, and featured a surprise highlight: a Proclamation presented to Valerie Obaze by District 5 Commissioner Marvin Arrington, honoring her contributions to global beauty andentrepreneurship.An Elevated ExperienceGuests were treated to:. Passed hors d'oeuvres. Complimentary cocktails sponsored by iBest Wines and Blackleaf Vodka. A curated vendor space. Exclusive VIP gift bags. Press carpet experienceSounds were curated by DJ Tee Y, and a powerful network of beauty founders, executives and personalities were in attendance, including Tameka Foster Raymond, Christina Johnson, Dondria, Dr. Eanah, Sabrina Rowe, Mary Seats, Melissa Mitchell, Maxine Cain of STEM Atlanta and more!Supported by a Visionary CollectiveSponsors of the Beauty Exchange Series include:R&R Skincare, Whittley Agency, iFactoryLive, State Farm Natalie Reid, Fulton County Commission District 5, MCK Cares, iBest Wines, Blackleaf Organic Vodka, Preemade Visuals, Watch and Sea, Herb 'n Eden, ESSIE SPICE, and ADWOA Beauty.The next stops for the series will continue this mission of empowerment and connection across the U.K. and Ghana, deepening its impact across the diaspora.For media inquiries or to get involved in future Beauty Exchange experiences, please contact:

