IAS To Participate At Upcoming Investor Conference

NEW YORK, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Integral Ad Science (Nasdaq: IAS ), a leading global media measurement and optimization platform, today announced that Lisa Utzschneider, CEO, will participate in a fireside chat at the following investor conference:

Baird 2025 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

Thursday, June 5, 2025, at 10:15 a.m. ET

The fireside chat will be available via live webcast and archived replay on the IAS investor relations website: com / .

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science (IAS) is a leading global media measurement and optimization platform that delivers the industry's most actionable data to drive superior results for the world's largest advertisers, publishers, and media platforms. IAS's software provides comprehensive and enriched data that ensures ads are seen by real people in safe and suitable environments while improving return on ad spend for advertisers and yield for publishers. Our mission is to be the global benchmark for trust and transparency in digital media quality. For more information, visit integralads .

Investor Contact:

Jonathan Schaffer

[email protected]

SOURCE Integral Ad Science, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED