Transmedics To Present At Upcoming June Investor Conferences

ANDOVER, Mass., May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TransMedics Group, Inc. ("TransMedics") (Nasdaq: TMDX ), a medical technology company that is transforming organ transplant therapy for patients with end-stage lung, heart, and liver failure, today announced the company will be participating in two upcoming investor conferences. TransMedics management is scheduled to present at the William Blair 45th Annual Growth Stock Conference in Chicago on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. EST and participate in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs 46th Annual Global Healthcare Conference in Miami on Monday, June 9, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. EST.

Event: William Blair 45th Annual Growth Stock Conference

Date: Tuesday, June 3, 2025

Time: 5:00 p.m. EST

Event: Goldman Sachs 46th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Date: Monday, June 9, 2025

Time: 8:00 a.m. EST

A live and archived webcast of the presentations will be available on the "Investors" section of the TransMedics website at . The Company's standard investor presentation is also available through this link.

About TransMedics Group, Inc.

TransMedics is the world's leader in portable extracorporeal warm perfusion and assessment of donor organs for transplantation. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company was founded to address the unmet need for more and better organs for transplantation and has developed technologies to preserve organ quality, assess organ viability prior to transplant, and potentially increase the utilization of donor organs for the treatment of end-stage heart, lung, and liver failure.

Investor Contact:

Brian Johnston

Laine Morgan

332-895-3222

[email protected]

SOURCE TransMedics Group, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED