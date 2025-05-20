Palo Alto Networks Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results
|
Palo Alto Networks, Inc.
|
Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
|
(In millions, except per share data)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
April 30,
|
|
April 30,
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Revenue:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Product
|
$ 452.7
|
|
$ 391.0
|
|
$ 1,228.0
|
|
$ 1,122.8
|
Subscription and support
|
1,836.3
|
|
1,593.8
|
|
5,457.2
|
|
4,715.2
|
Total revenue
|
2,289.0
|
|
1,984.8
|
|
6,685.2
|
|
5,838.0
|
Cost of revenue:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Product
|
100.7
|
|
77.9
|
|
277.0
|
|
243.5
|
Subscription and support
|
518.6
|
|
435.7
|
|
1,495.6
|
|
1,242.0
|
Total cost of revenue
|
619.3
|
|
513.6
|
|
1,772.6
|
|
1,485.5
|
Total gross profit
|
1,669.7
|
|
1,471.2
|
|
4,912.6
|
|
4,352.5
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Research and development
|
494.5
|
|
457.2
|
|
1,480.6
|
|
1,314.6
|
Sales and marketing
|
792.5
|
|
718.7
|
|
2,270.9
|
|
2,052.2
|
General and administrative
|
163.9
|
|
118.6
|
|
415.4
|
|
540.2
|
Total operating expenses
|
1,450.9
|
|
1,294.5
|
|
4,166.9
|
|
3,907.0
|
Operating income
|
218.8
|
|
176.7
|
|
745.7
|
|
445.5
|
Interest expense
|
(0.7)
|
|
(2.3)
|
|
(2.8)
|
|
(8.0)
|
Other income, net
|
92.4
|
|
76.8
|
|
261.0
|
|
231.8
|
Income before income taxes
|
310.5
|
|
251.2
|
|
1,003.9
|
|
669.3
|
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes
|
48.4
|
|
(27.6)
|
|
123.8
|
|
(1,550.6)
|
Net income
|
$ 262.1
|
|
$ 278.8
|
|
$ 880.1
|
|
$ 2,219.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income per share, basic
|
$ 0.39
|
|
$ 0.43
|
|
$ 1.33
|
|
$ 3.50
|
Net income per share, diluted
|
$ 0.37
|
|
$ 0.39
|
|
$ 1.24
|
|
$ 3.14
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted-average shares used to compute net income per share, basic
|
665.1
|
|
645.8
|
|
659.3
|
|
635.0
|
Weighted-average shares used to compute net income per share, diluted
|
707.4
|
|
709.3
|
|
708.6
|
|
708.0
|
Palo Alto Networks, Inc.
|
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|
(In millions, except per share amounts)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
April 30,
|
|
April 30,
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP operating income
|
$ 218.8
|
|
$ 176.7
|
|
$ 745.7
|
|
$ 445.5
|
Share-based compensation-related charges
|
355.3
|
|
290.0
|
|
1,013.7
|
|
874.6
|
Acquisition-related costs(1)
|
7.3
|
|
2.8
|
|
32.1
|
|
10.1
|
Amortization expense of acquired intangible assets
|
42.6
|
|
32.9
|
|
127.1
|
|
85.3
|
Litigation-related charges(2)
|
3.1
|
|
5.5
|
|
(34.9)
|
|
185.9
|
Non-GAAP operating income
|
$ 627.1
|
|
$ 507.9
|
|
$ 1,883.7
|
|
$ 1,601.4
|
Non-GAAP operating margin
|
27.4 %
|
|
25.6 %
|
|
28.2 %
|
|
27.4 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP net income
|
$ 262.1
|
|
$ 278.8
|
|
$ 880.1
|
|
$ 2,219.9
|
Share-based compensation-related charges
|
355.3
|
|
290.0
|
|
1,013.7
|
|
874.6
|
Acquisition-related costs(1)
|
7.3
|
|
2.8
|
|
32.1
|
|
10.1
|
Amortization expense of acquired intangible assets
|
42.6
|
|
32.9
|
|
127.1
|
|
85.3
|
Litigation-related charges(2)
|
3.1
|
|
5.5
|
|
(34.9)
|
|
185.9
|
Non-cash charges related to convertible notes(3)
|
0.2
|
|
0.8
|
|
1.0
|
|
2.9
|
Income tax and other tax adjustments(4)
|
(109.7)
|
|
(155.9)
|
|
(347.6)
|
|
(1,952.8)
|
Non-GAAP net income
|
$ 560.9
|
|
$ 454.9
|
|
$ 1,671.5
|
|
$ 1,425.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP net income per share, diluted
|
$ 0.37
|
|
$ 0.39
|
|
$ 1.24
|
|
$ 3.14
|
Share-based compensation-related charges
|
0.52
|
|
0.43
|
|
1.46
|
|
1.31
|
Acquisition-related costs(1)
|
0.01
|
|
0.00
|
|
0.05
|
|
0.01
|
Amortization expense of acquired intangible assets
|
0.06
|
|
0.05
|
|
0.18
|
|
0.12
|
Litigation-related charges(2)
|
0.00
|
|
0.01
|
|
(0.05)
|
|
0.26
|
Non-cash charges related to convertible notes(3)
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
Income tax and other tax adjustments(4)
|
(0.16)
|
|
(0.22)
|
|
(0.49)
|
|
(2.76)
|
Non-GAAP net income per share, diluted
|
$ 0.80
|
|
$ 0.66
|
|
$ 2.39
|
|
$ 2.08
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP weighted-average shares used to compute net income per share, diluted
|
707.4
|
|
709.3
|
|
708.6
|
|
708.0
|
Weighted-average anti-dilutive impact of note hedge agreements
|
(6.6)
|
|
(19.1)
|
|
(9.1)
|
|
(22.8)
|
Non-GAAP weighted-average shares used to compute net income per share, diluted
|
700.8
|
|
690.2
|
|
699.5
|
|
685.2
|
|
|
(1)
|
Consists of acquisition transaction costs, share-based compensation related to the cash settlement of certain equity awards, change in fair value of contingent consideration liability, and costs to terminate certain employment, operating lease, and other contracts of the acquired companies.
|
(2)
|
Consists of the amortization of intellectual property licenses and covenant not to sue, and a legal contingency charge (credit).
|
(3)
|
Consists of non-cash interest expense for amortization of debt issuance costs related to the company's convertible senior notes.
|
(4)
|
Consists of income tax adjustments related to our long-term non-GAAP effective tax rate. During the three and nine months ended April 30, 2024, it included a tax benefit from a release of our valuation allowance on U.S. federal, U.S. states other than California, and United Kingdom deferred tax assets.
|
Palo Alto Networks, Inc.
|
Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
(In millions)
|
|
|
April 30, 2025
|
|
July 31, 2024
|
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$ 2,383.4
|
|
$ 1,535.2
|
Short-term investments
|
916.8
|
|
1,043.6
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
1,950.0
|
|
2,618.6
|
Short-term financing receivables, net
|
737.3
|
|
725.9
|
Short-term deferred contract costs
|
387.1
|
|
369.0
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
524.4
|
|
557.4
|
Total current assets
|
6,899.0
|
|
6,849.7
|
Property and equipment, net
|
367.0
|
|
361.1
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
357.3
|
|
385.9
|
Long-term investments
|
5,152.3
|
|
4,173.2
|
Long-term financing receivables, net
|
1,068.9
|
|
1,182.1
|
Long-term deferred contract costs
|
528.2
|
|
562.0
|
Goodwill
|
4,050.8
|
|
3,350.1
|
Intangible assets, net
|
730.2
|
|
374.9
|
Deferred tax assets
|
2,452.2
|
|
2,399.0
|
Other assets
|
396.9
|
|
352.9
|
Total assets
|
$ 22,002.8
|
|
$ 19,990.9
|
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
$ 234.8
|
|
$ 116.3
|
Accrued compensation
|
506.2
|
|
554.7
|
Accrued and other liabilities
|
824.6
|
|
506.7
|
Deferred revenue
|
5,756.8
|
|
5,541.1
|
Convertible senior notes, net
|
383.2
|
|
963.9
|
Total current liabilities
|
7,705.6
|
|
7,682.7
|
Long-term deferred revenue
|
5,816.8
|
|
5,939.4
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
26.2
|
|
387.7
|
Long-term operating lease liabilities
|
345.7
|
|
380.5
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
878.0
|
|
430.9
|
Total liabilities
|
14,772.3
|
|
14,821.2
|
Stockholders' equity:
|
|
|
|
Preferred stock
|
-
|
|
-
|
Common stock and additional paid-in capital
|
4,952.2
|
|
3,821.1
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|
48.0
|
|
(1.6)
|
Retained earnings
|
2,230.3
|
|
1,350.2
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
7,230.5
|
|
5,169.7
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$ 22,002.8
|
|
$ 19,990.9
SOURCE Palo Alto Networks, Inc.WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTCC Exchange Brings Crypto's Elite Influencers Together For Exclusive TOKEN2049 Yacht Experience
- Whale.Io Sets Sail For Token2049 Dubai As Wristband Sponsor, Gearing Up For $WHALE Token Launch
- Reppo Releases Whitepaper To Usher AI Builders In The Era Of Vibe Investing
- QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Rizenet/T-Rize Partnered With Hashlock To Conduct A Security Audit Of Their Governance Token Smart Contracts.
- Strategel Wealth Society Introduces Intelligent Tool Backed By Benjamin Caldwell
CommentsNo comment