Bristow Advances Global Sustainability Efforts In Latest Report

HOUSTON, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE: VTOL ), the leading global provider of innovative and sustainable vertical flight solutions, today released its 2024 Sustainability Report, reaffirming Bristow's commitment to responsible growth.

"Our mission continues to prioritize safety, sustainability, and positive community impact," said Bristow President and CEO Chris Bradshaw. "The achievements highlighted in this report reflect our dedicated efforts to prioritize sustainable business practices, uphold safety as our highest priority, and strengthen our connections with communities where we operate and call home."

Bristow's ongoing emphasis on safety yielded a 32 percent reduction in lost workdays in 2024, underscoring the Company's top core value and highest operational priority. The UK SAR team continued its vital work, rescuing 470 people in 2,870 missions, and, along with its other government SAR mandates in the Netherlands, the Dutch Caribbean, and the Falkland Islands, the Company expanded SAR capabilities into Ireland, further demonstrating Bristow's critical role in community safety.

In support of pursuing sustainable aviation through the Company's strategic fleet renewal plans, Bristow secured an agreement to acquire 10 Leonardo AW189 helicopters, with options for 10 more, providing environmental benefits, including lower CO2 emissions and compatibility with sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). Additionally, Bristow Norway signed a letter of intent to participate in Norway's pioneering international test arena for zero- and low-emission aviation, setting the stage for future aviation innovation.

Ethical leadership remained a focal point with the implementation of a new human rights supplier commitment process in Norway, establishing clear expectations and greater transparency, scheduled to expand globally in 2025. Bristow also proactively adopted a generative AI policy to responsibly leverage emerging technology while safeguarding ethical standards and intellectual property.

Through its Bristow Uplift initiative, the Company donated more than $600,000 in 2024, directly supporting local communities and reinforcing its commitment to being responsible corporate citizens.

The complete 2024 Sustainability Report is available on the Company's website

