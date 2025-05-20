Mediaalpha To Present At The William Blair 45Th Annual Growth Stock Conference On Wednesday, June 4, 2025
LOS ANGELES, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE: MAX), today announced that Co-Founder and CEO Steve Yi and Chief Financial Officer Pat Thompson are scheduled to present at the William Blair 45th Annual Growth Stock Conference in Chicago on Wednesday, June 4, 2025 at 10:40 a.m. Central Daylight Time.
A live webcast of the presentation will be available on MediaAlpha's Investor Relations website at . A replay of the event will be available shortly following the conference.
About MediaAlpha
We believe we are the insurance industry's leading programmatic customer acquisition platform. With more than 1,200 active partners, excluding our agent partners, we connect insurance carriers with online shoppers and transacted nearly 119 million Consumer Referrals in our marketplaces in 2024. Our programmatic advertising technology powered $1.7 billion in spend on brand, comparison, and metasearch sites across property & casualty insurance, health insurance, life insurance, and other industries over the last twelve months ended March 31, 2025. For more information, please visit .
Contacts:
Investors
Denise Garcia
Hayflower Partners
...
