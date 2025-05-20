Prairie Band Casino & Resort Transitions From Viz Explorer To Quick Custom Intelligence’S (QCI) Enterprise Platform

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI), a leader in advanced casino management solutions, is excited to announce that Prairie Band Casino has chosen the QCI Enterprise Platform to enhance its data-driven operations. This significant move from Viz Explorer to QCI demonstrates Prairie Band Casino & Resort's commitment to improving the guest experience by leveraging superior analytics and real-time operational insights.

As a prominent gaming destination, Prairie Band Casino & Resort is known for offering exceptional service to its patrons. With the adoption of the QCI Enterprise Platform, the casino will now utilize cutting-edge analytics, player development tools, and streamlined processes to drive performance optimization and guest satisfaction.

John Tuckwin, Marketing Director for Prairie Band Casino & Resort, shared his enthusiasm for the transition:“Our switch to the QCI Enterprise Platform reflects our ongoing mission to provide an exceptional gaming experience. The platform's ability to deliver real-time data and comprehensive analytics will allow us to make informed decisions that will enhance both our operational efficiency and the overall satisfaction of our guests. This partnership signifies a step forward in Prairie Band Casino & Resort's goal to stay at the forefront of gaming technology, further solidifying its position as a premier destination in the region.”

Andrew Cardno, CTO of QCI, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership:“We are thrilled to welcome Prairie Band Casino & Resort to our growing network of gaming properties. Their decision to implement the QCI Enterprise Platform underscores their commitment to innovation, and we look forward to helping them streamline their operations and maximize revenue opportunities.”

Melissa Chiaurro, President of Viz Explorer, also commented on the collaboration:

“We are thrilled to announce our extended partnership with Prairie Band Casino & Resort and their dedicated team. By integrating the QCI Enterprise Platform, they are poised to gain deeper insights into their operations, enabling more informed decision-making and enhanced customer experiences. This collaboration underscores our commitment to supporting Prairie Band Casino & Resort in achieving their business objectives and delivering exceptional service to their guests. We look forward to the continued success of this partnership.”

ABOUT Prairie Band Casino & Resort

Prairie Band Casino & Resort opened January of 1998 and is owned and operated by the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation. It is located on tribal land just north of Topeka, Kansas. The casino offers more than 1,100 slot machines including Class II games; a 400-seat bingo hall; and 25 table games including blackjack, craps and roulette. There are four dining options, lobby bar, luxury hotel, on-site convenience store and RV park. The 12,000-square-foot Great Lakes Ballroom plays host to concerts and other live performances, and the award-winning Firekeeper Golf Course is only steps away.

ABOUT QCI

Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) has pioneered the revolutionary QCI AGI Platform, an artificial intelligence platform that seamlessly integrates player development, marketing, and gaming operations with powerful, real-time tools designed specifically for the gaming and hospitality industries. Our advanced, highly configurable software is deployed in over 250 casino resorts across North America, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Latin America, and Europe. The QCI AGI Platform, which manages more than $35 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, stands as a best-in-class solution, whether on-premises, hybrid, or cloud-based, enabling fully coordinated activities across all aspects of gaming or hospitality operations. QCI's data-driven, AI-powered software propels swift, informed decision-making vital in the ever-changing casino industry, assisting casinos in optimizing resources and profits, crafting effective marketing campaigns, and enhancing customer loyalty. QCI was co-founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno and is based in San Diego, with additional offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Denver, Dallas, and Phoenix. Main phone number: (858) 299.5715. Visit us at .

ABOUT Andrew Cardno

Andrew Cardno is a distinguished figure in the realm of artificial intelligence and data plumbing. With over two decades spearheading private Ph.D. and master's level research teams, his expertise has made significant waves in data tooling. Andrew's innate ability to innovate has led him to devise numerous pioneering visualization methods. Of these, the most notable is the deep zoom image format, a groundbreaking innovation that has since become a cornerstone in the majority of today's mapping tools. His leadership acumen has earned him two coveted Smithsonian Laureates, and teams under his mentorship have clinched 40 industry awards, including three pivotal gaming industry transformation awards. Together with Dr. Ralph Thomas, the duo co-founded Quick Custom Intelligence, amplifying their collaborative innovative capacities. A testament to his inventive prowess, Andrew boasts over 150 patent applications.

Across various industries-be it telecommunications with Telstra Australia, retail with giants like Walmart and Best Buy, or the medical sector with esteemed institutions like City Of Hope and UCSD-Andrew's impact is deeply felt. He has enriched the literature with insights, co-authoring eight influential books with Dr. Thomas and contributing to over 100 industry publications. An advocate for community and diversity, Andrew's work has touched over 100 Native American Tribal Resorts, underscoring his expansive and inclusive professional endeavors.

Contact:

Laurel Kay, Quick Custom Intelligence

Phone: 858-349-8354