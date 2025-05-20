Tactile Medical To Present At Upcoming Investor Conferences In June
Event: William Blair 45th Annual Growth Stock Conference
Date: Tuesday, June 3, 2025
Time: 3:20 p.m. CST
Event: Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference
Date: Wednesday, June 4, 2025
Time: 2:35 p.m. EST
A live audio webcast of the presentations will be accessible under the“Events & Webcasts” section of the Company's investor relations website at An archive of the webcasts will be available for replay following the conference.
About Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (DBA Tactile Medical)
Tactile Medical is a leader in developing and marketing at-home therapies for people suffering from underserved, chronic conditions including lymphedema, lipedema, chronic venous insufficiency and chronic pulmonary disease by helping them live better and care for themselves at home. Tactile Medical collaborates with clinicians to expand clinical evidence, raise awareness, increase access to care, reduce overall healthcare costs and improve the quality of life for tens of thousands of patients each year.
Investor Inquiries:
Sam Bentzinger
Gilmartin Group
