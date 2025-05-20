Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Mondelēz International To Participate At The Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference On June 4, 2025


2025-05-20 04:16:01
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHICAGO, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) today announced that Dirk Van de Put, Chief Executive Officer and Luca Zaramella, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat session at the Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, at 08:30 a.m. CET. A listen-only webcast will be provided at and a replay of the event will also be available on the company's website.

About Mondelēz International
Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2024 net revenues of approximately $36.4 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as Oreo, Ritz, LU, Clif Bar and Tate's Bake Shop biscuits and baked snacks, as well as Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Dow Jones Best-in-Class North America and World Indices, formerly Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. Visit or follow the company on X at x.com/MDLZ .

Contact: Tracey Noe (Media) Shep Dunlap (Investors)
+1 847 943 5678 +1 847 943 5454
... ...

MENAFN20052025004107003653ID1109574125

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search