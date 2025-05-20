PCI Biotech: Disclosure Of Voting Rights For Chair Of The Board
Hans Peter Bøhn is chair of PCI Biotech's board of directors and shall open the annual general meeting of the Company on 22 May 2025. Mr. Bøhn holds 123,662 shares, representing 0.3 percent of the share capital of PCI Biotech. Mr. Bøhn has received powers of attorney to represent and vote for 3,957,330 additional shares. In total, Mr. Bøhn will represent and vote for 10.9 percent of the share capital. A major part of the powers of attorney are without voting instructions. The powers of attorney are only valid at the annual general meeting on 22 May 2025.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 4 -3, cf. section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
