Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

PCI Biotech: Disclosure Of Voting Rights For Chair Of The Board


2025-05-20 04:16:01
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Oslo, 20 May 2025. PCI Biotech Holding ASA ("PCI Biotech" or the "Company") issue this notification on behalf of Hans Peter Bøhn, Chair of the Board of Directors.

Hans Peter Bøhn is chair of PCI Biotech's board of directors and shall open the annual general meeting of the Company on 22 May 2025. Mr. Bøhn holds 123,662 shares, representing 0.3 percent of the share capital of PCI Biotech. Mr. Bøhn has received powers of attorney to represent and vote for 3,957,330 additional shares. In total, Mr. Bøhn will represent and vote for 10.9 percent of the share capital. A major part of the powers of attorney are without voting instructions. The powers of attorney are only valid at the annual general meeting on 22 May 2025.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 4 -3, cf. section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


MENAFN20052025004107003653ID1109574117

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search