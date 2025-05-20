Verisk Welcomes Christopher Perry And Sabra Purtill To Its Board Of Directors
“We're pleased to welcome Chris and Sabra to the Board of Directors,” said Bruce Hansen, chair of Verisk's Board of Directors.“Their extensive experience and insights will be exceptional assets to the board, and we look forward to their contributions.”
Lee M. Shavel, president and CEO, Verisk, said:“Sabra and Chris bring unique perspectives and remarkable leadership experiences that will further our goal of being the leading strategic data, analytics and technology partner to the global insurance industry."
Linked here is additional background about Perry and Purtill, including downloadable headshots.
About Verisk
Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK) is a leading strategic data analytics and technology partner to the global insurance industry. It empowers clients to strengthen operating efficiency, improve underwriting and claims outcomes, combat fraud and make informed decisions about global risks, including climate change, extreme events, sustainability and political issues. Through advanced data analytics, software, scientific research and deep industry knowledge, Verisk helps build global resilience for individuals, communities and businesses. With teams across more than 20 countries, Verisk consistently earns certification by Great Place to Work and fosters an inclusive culture where all team members feel they belong. For more, visit Verisk.com and the Verisk Newsroom .
